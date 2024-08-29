Yasir Nawaz’s sister reveals reason for not pursuing showbiz

Anzala Nawaz, the only sister of renowned Pakistani director, producer and actor Yasir Nawaz, recently shared why she chose not to pursue a career in the showbiz industry, despite her family’s deep ties to it.

Yasir Nawaz and his brother Danish Nawaz, sons of the late actor Fareed Nawaz Baloch, have both made significant marks in Pakistan’s entertainment world.

However, their sister Anzala Nawaz and another brother, Faraz Nawaz, choose different paths.

Appearing on a morning show with her brother Danish Nawaz, Anzala disclosed that her decision to stay away from the industry was entirely personal.

Danish explained that their elder brother, Faraz Nawaz, chose to become a dentist, while Anzala also opted out of following in their father’s footsteps.

In a light-hearted moment, Danish joked that if Anzala had entered the showbiz world, she might have overshadowed Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, hinting at a possible sibling rivalry.

When pressed by the host about the real reason, Danish remained silent, but Anzala playfully suggested that her brothers were afraid she might surpass them in the industry.