Oman acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), is on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman where he discussed military cooperation with top officials, the army’s media wing said on Thursday.

While in Oman, Mirza called on Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, the Minister of the Royal Office, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, the Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF), services chiefs and chairman of the Strategic and Defense Academy.

“During separately-held meetings, both sides discussed military cooperation including training, security, counter-terrorism, defense industry and regional security environment; and acknowledged the commonality of views to expand military to military relationship and forge deeper strategic ties,” the Pakistan army said.

“The Omani dignitaries acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.” On Tuesday, Islamabad invited Oman to invest in its agriculture, mineral and IT sectors under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military hybrid body set up last year to attract foreign investment in Pakistan, especially from Gulf nations. As part of a push to seek foreign investment, Pakistan participated in the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations, held on Tuesday in Muscat, Oman.

The two sides “comprehensively” reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation at the conference, including political relations, trade and investment, security and defense, culture, health and consular matters.

“The Omani side was invited to invest in agriculture, minerals and Information Technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council,” the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement. “Noting the importance of Joint Ministerial Commission, the two sides agreed to hold the 8th session at an early date in Islamabad. The two sides also agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.” The Omani side also expressed support for the First Pakistani Business Expo to be held in Muscat on October 13-14 and welcomed Pakistan’s decision to give visas on arrival to Omani nationals, the foreign office said. Bilateral consultations are an important dialogue mechanism between Pakistan and Oman to review bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation.