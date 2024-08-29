Belt and Road Media Cooperation Forum 2024 kicks off in Chengdu

The 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on China s ‘Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)’ has begun in Chengdu, Sichuan, drawing participation from over 150 journalists representing more than 75 countries, along with 80 Chinese media professionals.

This year’s forum is the first being held outside Beijing, emphasizing Chengdu s rising importance as a centre for economic and cultural exchange under China s national development strategy. The forum-themed Enhance Media Cooperation for Common Development, is a two-day event that underscores the vital role of media in fostering international consensus and strengthening cooperation for high-quality BRI development.

The forum is co-hosted by People s Daily, China s leading media outlet, and the Government of Sichuan Province. At the event, the Belt and Road Media Cooperation: Chengdu Initiative was adopted, reflecting the media community s commitment to deepening mutually beneficial interactions. The Chengdu Initiative emphasized the need for continued media cooperation to foster cultural exchange and mutual learning as the BRI enters a new phase of development.

Participants at the forum were reminded of the Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and benefit. They were urged to adhere to the principles of planning together, building together, and benefiting together while promoting fair, objective, and truthful information.

The forum also called for efforts to combat bias, fake news, and misinformation to enhance deeper connectivity among BRI countries. Chengdu s strategic location at the intersection of the BRI and the Yangtze River Economic Belt has positioned it as a pivotal player in China s regional development and international cooperation efforts through the BRI. In 2023, the city s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 3 trillion yuan (approximately $423 billion), reflecting a 6.1% year-on-year growth.

The BRI, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, intends to develop global infrastructure networks, revive historic Silk Road routes, and support various projects across participating countries, including the Hambantota International Port in Sri Lanka. Since its inception, BRI partner countries have enhanced policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people ties, contributing to global connectivity and economic growth. The Chengdu forum, the eighth of its kind since 2014, advances this agenda by promoting dialogue and collaboration among international and Chinese media outlets. Key sessions will focus on regional cooperation, media dialogue, and cultural development within the BRI framework, alongside an exhibition showcasing the initiative s achievements. Delegates will also visit various BRI projects in Sichuan to gain first-hand insights into their progress and impact.

The BRI is projected to significantly boost global trade and economic growth.

According to the World Bank, the BRI is expected to increase trade among participating countries by 4.1%, reduce global trade costs by up to 2.2%, and contribute to a GDP growth of 2.6% to 3.9% in developing countries in East Asia and the Pacific.