Local Solutions, Global Impact: Achieving climate resilience together: Billa Anwar

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bilal Anwar on Thursday said local evidence based on research and studies guiding decision making authorities amid synergies among all the stakeholders was critical to achieve climate adaptation and resilience goals of the country.

He was addressing the report launch event as chief guest organized by Action Against Hunger where several crucial research studies aimed at addressing climate resilience and improving humanitarian response in Pakistan were launched.

The research studies launched included Research Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Climate Resilience Initiatives in Sindh and Balochistan, Research Study on the Impact of the Agriculture Sector on Climate Change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Piloting of Management of Small and Nutritionally At-Risk Infants Under 6 Months and Their Mothers in Healthcare Settings of Balochistan and Rapid Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (RAPID SMART) Sindh Survey.

In his keynote address, CEO, NDRMF, Bilal Anwar said the studies launched were a proactive step towards informed interventions through proper evidence that would guide NDRMF and other relevant departments for well-prepared decision making.

He underscores that the authorities concerned, humanitarian agencies and stakeholders including public, private and development sectors needed to work in a more coordinated fashion focusing nexus-based, intersectionality and integrated approaches for scaled up resilience efforts.

The evidence provided by the studies would help address interventions in agriculture, climate change linked adaptation, malnutrition and irrigation practices amid growing climate change impacts.

Country Director, Action Against Hunger, Aamir Muhammad said climate change has increased climate vulnerability across the country.

The nexus of climate change, resilience and Pakistan was the focus of today’s event, he said, “Pakistan is the fifth most affected country on globe due to climate change demanding prompt action from Pakistan to action against global warming and environmental degradation. Climate change is one of the key drivers of malnutrition and hunger in the country.

Our goal is to empower communities with the necessary tools and knowledge to adapt and thrive amidst climate challenges,” he said.

The event brought together a diverse group of experts, policymakers, humanitarians and community leaders to discuss how Pakistan can better adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. The key feature of the event was a panel discussion on ‘Cross-Sector Collaboration for Climate Resilience and Effective Humanitarian Response,’ The distinguished panelists included Idrees Mahsud, Member – Disaster Risk Reduction, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Mr. Asif Sherazi, Country Director – Islamic Relief Pakistan, Ms. Farrah Naz, Country Director – Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Ms. Humera Qasim Khan – Climate Change and Environmental Specialist and Ms. Nabeela Umar – Secretary Environment Climate change & Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh and the panel discussion was moderated by Ms. Sabeen Farooq.

Additionally, the event included insightful presentation by experts on the Impacts of Climate Change on the Effectiveness of Integrated Humanitarian Assistance in Vulnerable Districts of Sindh and Balochistan. These presentations highlighted the challenges faced in delivering humanitarian aid effectively amid changing climate conditions and discussed the gaps and strategies for improvement. Participants engaged with experts, explored case studies, and contributed to a comprehensive roadmap for future action.

In addition, the experts also highlighted the challenges faced by agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of climate change. The province has witnessed various disasters in the recent past and even in 2024 ongoing monsoon have damaged agriculture. The experts reflected on long term solutions for adaptive agriculture strategies in KP. During the event, findings regarding malnutrition in Sindh especially for infants and mothers were highlighted and a few innovative practices to improve the maternal and newborn nutrition were shared with the participants.

The insights gained from the event will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and programs aimed at strengthening Pakistan s resilience to climate change. Through addressing gaps and leveraging innovative solutions, this collaborative effort seeks to build a more adaptive and resilient future for the country.