Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Governor Sindh

A 22-member delegation of Pakistan Youth Parliament led by its president Muhammad Abu Bakar called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday.

According to spokesman, preparation of youth leadership, involvement of youth in positive activities and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori congratulated the members of the Youth Parliament and expressed his best wishes for their success.

Governor said, “More than 60% of the total population of youth is a national asset of Pakistan.” Tessori said ‘Youth Parliament’ was playing a key role in the preparation of youth leadership in the country.