Balaj murder case: Audio emerges of main accused plotting to kill cop

Ahsan Shah’s audio reveals he plotted to murder the police officer who had arrested him An audio clip has emerged of Ahsan Shah, the accused in the Balaj Tipu case, plotting to murder a police officer.

According to media reports, before being killed during a police encounter, Ahsan Shah allegedly called a female friend from jail and discussed plans to kill a police officer.

In the recording, Ahsan Shah can be heard saying he plans to leave the country within a month and intends to do something about the person who arrested him before he leaves. In the audio, the woman asks who made the arrest, and the accused replies that it was a friend of her father from Badami Bagh. Police sources report that Ahsan Shah arranged for a shooter to kill the police officer while in jail. A few months ago, Balaj Tipu had been murdered during the wedding ceremony of a retired DSP’s son in the Chung area. During the investigation into the murder case, it was revealed that Ahsan Shah, a close friend of the deceased, had provided information to the attackers and had been involved in the recce.

Ahsan had been arrested by the police a few days after the incident. An encounter later took place when the police were taking Ahsan from the jail to the Shadbagh area for pointing out evidence and his accomplices opened fire. Ahsan was killed by his accompalices during an ensuing shootout.

Ameer Balaj, 34, had been shot dead by a ‘shooter’ who also had been shot dead in the crossfire when the guards of the victim retaliated. Balaj’s younger brother Ameer Mussab had nominated Gogi Butt and Teefi Butt in the first information report (FIR).