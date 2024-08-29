3 held for selling drugs in universities while posing as NGO workers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested three individuals, including a woman, whoe were involved in drug trafficking while posing as workers of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Karachi.

The suspects were apprehended in the Landhi area, with the group leader among those detained.

Over 1.5 kilogrammes of heroin was seized during the operation. Authorities reported that the ANF acted on a tip-off and arrested a female drug courier as she arrived in Karachi from Tando Adam, recovering 400 grams of heroin from her possession.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, yielding an additional 500 grams of heroin.

Based on the information gathered, the group leader was also captured with illegal weapons and drugs. The total heroin seized amounted to over 1.5 kilogrammes.

The suspects reportedly confessed to smuggling drugs to students in prominent universities and hostels in Karachi. The woman was allegedly responsible for supplying drugs to students in Karachi, Hyderabad, and surrounding areas.

During the search of their vehicle, various press cards, press monograms, and fake number plates were also discovered. The suspects have been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and raids are ongoing to apprehend their accomplices.