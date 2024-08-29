Provincial govt has lost its writ, alleges KP governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has stated that the provnicial government has lost its writ.

Speaking to the media after visiting Iqbal Academy Pakistan in Lahore, Kundi said, “We cannot change our neighbours, but we can improve the situation. The federal government must call an All Parties Conference (APC) on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The events of May 9 were acts of treason that should not be compromised on, but after a year in jail, crocodile tears are being shed.” He added that the province is currently in dire conditions, grappling with terrorism and extremism, and attacks on the army and police are occurring..

“The government’s authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ceased. We handed over a peaceful province to the PTI in 2013, but they have since restored the killers of APS children.”

Kundi further criticised the PTI government, alleging its primary objective is looting, with even its own ministers speaking about corruption, and claimed that the Chief Minister is afraid of provincial assembly sessions. Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has recently seen an uptick in violence, including target killings and militant attacks.

Earlier on Monday, a motorcycle-borne bomb attack in Razmak subdivision of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district killed at least four people and injured eight others.

Addressing a Cabinet Meeting called over the overall security and lawn and order situation in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s resolve to end terrorism in Pakistan, promising to provide the military with all necessary resources to combat the threat. The premier declared, “There is no room for terrorism. The time has come to end it. We will provide the military with whatever resources it needs.”