PIA bans photography, videography during flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has imposed a ban on photography and videography during flights, aiming to protect passenger privacy and prevent unauthorized recordings.

According to media reports, PIA has initiated this ban to curb the increasing trend of passengers taking photos and videos, particularly during takeoff and landing phases of international flights. The airline has announced that any recordings deemed intrusive or inappropriate will lead to action against those involved. Sources indicate that the ban will be strictly enforced, with specific restrictions on capturing images or videos of other passengers or any incidents that may be considered harassing or unethical. In-flight announcements will inform passengers about this new policy.

PIA officials have taken note of the rising number of incidents involving passengers recording during critical flight stages. The new policy is designed to enhance passenger safety and prevent any disruptions or emergencies that could arise from unauthorized recordings. Under international aviation regulations, photography and videography inside aircraft during flights are generally prohibited to safeguard privacy and prevent any potential hazards.