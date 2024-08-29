PM Shehbaz in Quetta to review overall security situation after Balochistan unrest



Days after dozens of people lost their lives in various terrorist attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday landed in Quetta on a one-day visit to review the security, law and order situation in the province.

The premier, accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, will chair a high-level meeting on the security, law and order situation during his visit.

The prime minister’s visit comes against the backdrop of recent bloodshed in the country’s largest province by land wherein at least 37 people were martyred in different terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

On Monday, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan’s Musakhel.

Separately, at least 10 people, including police and Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in a gun attack in Kalat.

Furthermore, at least 14 brave sons of soil, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were martyred in clearance operations — launched after at least 37 people were martyred in different terrorist incidents — wherein at least 21 militants were neutralised.

The recent bloodshed has resulted in a strong reaction from both the federal and provincial governments with PM Shehbaz ruling out dialogue and a “soft approach” in dealing with the enemy.

“Doors of negotiations are open [only] for those who recognise the Constitution and flag of Pakistan, but there is no room for terrorists,” the premier said while addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Naqvi, while on his visit to Quetta on the same day, had underscored the need to “go after” those who were backing these incidents.

The Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti-led provincial administration has vowed stern action against the terrorists to avenge the killings “without launching any grand operation.

“The state will establish its writ and take all necessary steps. We are ready for dialogue but with whom should we hold talks? Should we hold talks with those who killed innocent labourers?” the CM had said while addressing a press conference in the provincial capital earlier this week.

“Innocent people were martyred after being offloaded from buses. Revenge will be taken from the terrorists. These activities were not carried out by disgruntled Balochs but terrorists who always search for soft targets,” he added.