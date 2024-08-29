Margot vacations in Sardinia with Tom Ackerley

Pregnancy style is what Margot Robbie was made for. Case in point: The Barbie star looked chic as ever with her baby bump on display while her and husband of nine years Tom Ackerley grabbed lunch with friends in Sardinia, Italy, on Aug. 26.

For the vacation outing, Margot wore loose black pants and a white button-down that draped open to show off her growing belly. To top off the classic look, the 34-year-old opted for a black woven sun hat and coordinating sunglasses to shield herself from the sun.

As for Tom, he went for an understated ensemble as well, donning khaki-coloured shorts, a white T-shirt and shades. Completing the ‘fit, the 34-year-old rocked a pair of black Birkenstock sandals. And in one photo from their lunch excursion, Margot held her bump and smiled at Tom while he adoringly tapped his finger to her chin.

Of course, the couple are no strangers to showing affection for each other in public. Last month, the pair kept close while enjoying a romantic sunset boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, before jetting off to the UK, where they shared a sweet kiss while watching the men’s semi-finals match at Wimbledon.

And while Margot hasn’t spoken publicly about her upcoming bundle of joy, the Wolf of Wall Street actress previously revealed that she always wanted a family and was simply waiting for the right moment.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now,” Margot told Porter in a 2018 interview. “I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there, but definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

Another thing the Oscar nominee knows for certain? Tom is the person she wants by her side for all of her life journeys. As she put it to E! News in January, “He’s just the best, it’s so fun.”