10 most-anticipated reboots and revivals revealed

New research names the reboots and remakes that the US is most looking forward to, with Frasier coming out on top.

TV series lovers and movie fanatics have plenty to be excited about as numerous reboots, remakes and sequels to popular favourites are set to be released soon or have been confirmed to be in the works.

With this in mind, online card game site Hearts.co analysed nationwide and regional Google searches for upcoming reboots, remakes and sequels, to identify which ones people are most keen to watch.

The second season of the revival series of Frasier has sparked the most buzz, with the TV show averaging 72,339 monthly searches.

The sitcom, which originally aired from 1993 – 2004, returned last year, and has clearly been a success with audiences as the next season is set to premiere on September 19.

Robert Eggers’ remake of the 1922 vampire classic, Nosferatu, is the second reboot causing the most hype, with an average of 64,504 monthly searches.

However, fans still have a while to wait, as the horror, which isn’t set to release until December 25, 2024.

The third is Blade, another film in the vampire genre. The movie averaged 36,871 monthly searches, but fans still have a bit of wait, as the remake doesn’t release until November 7, 2025.

The Office is the fourth upcoming revival Americans are eagerly awaiting at an average of 27,126 monthly searches.

The new take on the series will follow a dying Midwestern newspaper attempting a comeback with the help of volunteer reporters.

Even though it’s not set to be released until 2026, Highlander is the fifth most popular reboot. The movie, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Chad Stahelski, averaged 25,872 monthly searches.