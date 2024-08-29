Zhang Shuai losing streak stretches to 23 matches

China’s Zhang Shuai slumped to a 23rd consecutive defeat on Tuesday when she was knocked out of the US Open, leaving the two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist without a win on tour since January 2023.

Zhang, a former top 25 player, was defeated 0-6, 6-1, 7-5 by Ashlyn Krueger of the United States in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

The 35-year-old Zhang made the last-eight of the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon three years later. She has also won two Grand Slam doubles titles.

However, she has been plagued by injuries in recent times and is now winless since she defeated Madison Brengle in the first round at Lyon in January last year.

Krueger, meanwhile, was able to register her first win at a Grand Slam after six successive losses.