Pakistan seeks UN’s help to stop cross-border TTP attacks

Pakistan on Wednesday informed the United Nations that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was using the Afghan soil, urging the world body to play a role to stop cross-border terrorist attacks.

The issue was raised by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with the UN delegation led by UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte here.

The high-level delegation included UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, Fady El Meouchy, Special Assistant to the DSRSG and Head of the UN mission in Afghanistan Malick Ceesay. Pakistan has seen surge in terrorist attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in the neighbouring Afghanistan. Islamabad’s repeated demands for action against terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan met with little success.

Relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained tense for many months over the TTP issue.

During talks between the interior minister and the UN delegation, the TTP issue and its use of Afghan soil was one of the main talking points.

The minister welcomed the UN delegation at the Ministry of Interior. The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan. “Terrorism is a global issue and Pakistan is the most affected country by it,” the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He informed the delegation about the involvement of banned TTP in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He said the banned TTP was using Afghan soil for these attacks, which must be stopped.

The minister said Pakistan was desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan and was providing all possible support in this regard. Naqvi said that Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for decades. He said that the phase wise repatriation of illegal foreigners had been already started. He stated that no action was being taken against individuals holding legal documents, adding that no one could be allowed to stay in Pakistan without visa or other legal documents.

Naqvi said that the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees will begin soon.

He emphasised the need for the role of the United Nations and the international community in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees. UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte praised Pakistan’s role regarding Afghan refugees and Doha dialogue. He said that UN was closely working with the Afghan government for the permanent rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.