CJP urges HC CJs to nominate additional judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has called on the chief justices of the country’s high courts to initiate the process of nominating additional judges.

In a letter dated 28 August 2024, Justice Isa emphasised the importance of filling vacancies in the judiciary to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts.

According to CJP Isa, the Supreme Court, which comprises sixteen judges, including himself, recently resumed full operations after two and a half years on 25 June 2024.

The Shariat Appellate Bench also became functional again after the appointment of a second aalim member in July.

Justice Isa urged the high courts to consider suitable candidates for judicial appointments, highlighting the need for transparency and adherence to democratic principles in the selection process. He referenced the rules of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, established in 2010, which were designed to make the nomination process more transparent.

The Chief Justice noted that a committee had already proposed amendments to the existing rules, and discussions on these recommendations are ongoing.

He requested that all potential candidates, particularly in cases where there are more than five vacancies, be considered promptly to ensure proper deliberation and the nomination of the best possible candidates.