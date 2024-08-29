Oxford asked to consider Imran’s chancellor candidacy over ‘Taliban support’

As incarcerated PTI founder seeks nomination for ceremonial post of Oxford University’s chancellor, the prestigious British varsity has received a number of emails and a petition raising concerns about the former premier’s candidacy.

University sources have confirmed that its office has received several emails raising concerns about his support for the Taliban in the past and corruption cases.

The university has told the media that the shortlist of candidates fit for the position of Oxford’s chancellor will be announced in early October.

Khan has said from jail that he has submitted his nomination to run for Oxford’s new chancellor because the university helped him in his early years and he wanted to “give back” and that “I am committed to giving back to the world the resilience, determination and integrity that life has taught me, even when the odds are stacked against me”. The petition to the university says that “while Mr Khan is a prominent figure, there are significant aspects of his public and personal record that are deeply troubling and deserve careful consideration”.

It tells the Oxford University: “Mr Imran Khan has frequently expressed views and taken actions that align with extremist elements, particularly the Taliban. Mr Khan has proposed allowing the Taliban to open an office in Pakistan, which sparked widespread criticism both within the country and internationally. This suggestion was particularly alarming given the Taliban’s history of violence and human rights abuses. He has referred to the Taliban as freedom fighters’, especially during the US presence in Afghanistan. After the US withdrawal, Mr Khan celebrated the event as the Afghans ‘breaking the shackles of slavery’, a statement widely interpreted as support for the Taliban’s return to power.”

The petition says that Imran Khan also supported Osama Bin Laden. “In a speech to Pakistan’s National Assembly, Mr Khan controversially referred to Osama bin Laden as a ‘shaheed’ (martyr), a term that honours his death rather than condemning his actions as a global terrorist. Mr Khan has made numerous statements that have drawn criticism for promoting misogynistic views. He has repeatedly blamed women’s clothing for incidents of rape, claiming that ‘if a woman wears very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they’re robots’. Such remarks shift the blame away from the perpetrators and perpetuate harmful stereotypes about women.”

The petition says that Khan supporters harassed and attacked critics and trolled them online. “This use of social media to silence critics and discredit accusers reflects a disturbing pattern of behaviour that raises serious questions about Mr Khan’s respect for women’s rights and personal integrity.”

The petition questions Khan’s personal integrity and reminds the university that “Mr Khan was recently convicted in the Toshakhana case, which involved the illegal sale of state gifts. This conviction raises serious concerns about his commitment to transparency and ethical governance.” The petition asks the university to “carefully consider the broader implications of electing Khan as chancellor. “Oxford University has a long history of upholding the highest standards of leadership, ethical behaviour, and respect for human rights – values that seem at odds with Mr Khan’s public and personal record,” it says.