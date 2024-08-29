Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, August 29, 2024


ECP summons heads of parties over shortfall of women tickets

Agencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned leaders of several political parties, including Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP), over their failure to allocate at least 5% of party tickets to women candidates.

The ECP issued notices to heads of Jamat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and 10 other political parties for not adhering to the legal requirement.

Under Section 206 of the Election Act, political parties are mandated to field a minimum of 5% women candidates for general seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

The party leaders have been asked to appear before the ECP on September 4 to address the issue.

The notices highlight the ECP’s commitment to enforcing gender representation rules and ensuring compliance with electoral regulations.

