TRC, NED university hold ‘Cluster Conference on Climate Change’

The Teachers Resource Center (TRC) in collaboration with NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi organized a Cluster conference themed ‘Urgent Need for Climate Change Awareness – Role of Youth Leaders for Local and Sustainable Climate Actions’.

A large number of participants including students, faculty, and climate change experts from national and international organizations participated in the conference.

Speakers Ahmed Shabar Founder & CEO of GarbageCan, Dr. Samina Qaidwai, Romana Hussain, Razina Bilgrami, Masood Lohar, Yasir Hussain and Shah Rukh Nadeem addressed the participants and said it was a matter of pleasure to hold such a conference on climate change in the current situation.

We all have seen how much hot weather was experienced in Karachi in the past months, this was a sign of climate change.

The whole world including Pakistan is currently in the grip of climate change. There is an urgent need to take effective and sustainable measures to avoid the effects of climate change.

In this regard, the cluster conference of TRC and especially the inclusion of youth in it is an important step as they are the builders of the future and they have to take the reins of this country.

Over time, future generations will play an important role in addressing climate change issue.

The Teacher Resource Center’s development of a curriculum on climate change education for classes 1 to 10 is a great service.

The speakers urged the students to take up the measures mentioned in the conference to reduce the effects of climate change and take them to society so that the general public gets better awareness about the issue.

While speaking on the occasion, TRC director Ambrina Ahmed expressed gratitude to the NED University for its cooperation in organizing the cluster conference.

The world, including Pakistan, is facing a serious problem like climate change. TRC has developed a curriculum on climate change for classes 1 to 10 and it would be formally inaugurated next month, Ambrina added.

She also commended the active participation of the youth of Karachi in the conference on climate change and the plan to solve these problems.

The conference realized that our future generations are keenly interested in minimizing the problems.

She added that for the last 37 years, TRC has been working to improve the quality of education through professional development of teachers and education-related institutions.

TRC has trained more than 60,000 teachers and educational institutions across Pakistan and developed the first national curriculum for early childhood education in 2002.

Along with professional training of teachers, TRC is working on climate change, a serious issue for the world, to create awareness among the public and take measures to minimize its effects.