Lahorites failed in driving test can retake after 15 days

Big relief for failed candidates in driving road test for license as they can now retake the test after 15 days instead of 42 days.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar, this facility was already available to the failed candidates in the sign test.

Amara Athar further said in view of the valuable time of the citizens, the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 were amended.

Now the candidates who fail in the sign test and road test can retake the test after 15 days, CTO Lahore said.

Road test and sign test videos of all candidates are being saved at the time of test, Amara Athar said. She said merit and transparency ensured in licensing system.