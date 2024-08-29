HAFA, QAU partner to boost art & culture

Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quaid-i-Azam University to initial bilateral cooperation in art, history and archaeology.

Under the MoU, the China-Pakistan Institute will be established, in which undergraduate education, postgraduate education, doctoral education, student exchange, visiting scholars, short-term study trip, etcetera are being planned, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

President of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, Zhen Zhongyi and, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Niaz Ahmad Akhter expressed their expectations for future cooperation, and emphasize the significance of art education in fostering understanding and friendship between different cultures and peoples at the meeting.

They hoped the bilateral cooperation would contribute to cultural exchange and art development not only between the two brotherly countries but also globally.

Hebei Academy of Fine Arts has attached great importance to developing cooperation with Pakistani universities in art education. In 2022, Hebei Academy of Fine Arts signed an agreement with University of Education Lahore to build a culture education cooperation and exchange center. The two universities are offering joint programmes in Art Theory and Cultural Heritage currently. In 2023, 2023 China-Pakistan Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition and China-Pakistan Culture, Art and Education Exchange Forum were held by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, University of Education Lahore and Lahore Museum.