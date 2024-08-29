LHC criticizes FIA for summoning citizens without clear charges

The Lahore High Court has condemned the FIA’s practice of summoning citizens without providing clear charges, highlighting this issue in the case of senior journalist Rizwan Razi. During a recent hearing, the court exempted Razi from appearing before the FIA, despite opposition from the public prosecutor. Justice Asjad Javed Gharal expressed frustration with the FIA’s approach, criticizing the institution for its habitual practice of keeping citizens in limbo and calling them without sufficient grounds. Justice Gharal demanded that the FIA provide a detailed list of allegations if any are made against Razi, emphasizing that while institutions have the right to investigate, they must do so lawfully and transparently. The court has ordered the FIA to submit a detailed response within two weeks.