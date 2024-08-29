Elahi challenges inclusion of name in passport control list

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, along with Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi, challenged the decision to add their names to the passport control list in the Lahore High Court.

Ministry of Interior, FIA, and other relevant parties were made respondents. The petitioners argued that their fundamental rights were being violated by the inclusion of their names on the list.

They requested the court to overturn the decision to include their names on the list and order their removal.

It is also said that the courts have granted bail and that former CM Elahi wanted to leave for the UK and Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from Sept 20 to Oct 5, 2024.

It is to be recalled that a banking court had granted bail to former CM in money laundering case.

Judge Aslam Gondal announced the verdict.

The court ordered Elahi to submit bonds worth Rs500,000 and remarked that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not cooperate. The agency had failed to present the record despite the court’s order.