ECP summons JUI-P head for not holding intra-party polls

Following the PTI, now it is the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P), which is on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) radar as the commission on Wednesday directed the party head to show up at 10:00 on Thursday morning for not holding the intra-party elections.

A four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Nisar Durrani, will hear the case.

The JUI-P has neither held the intra-party elections so far nor has submitted any certificate to the election commission. It was precisely the same reason why the ECP had deprived the country’s largest opposition party of its election symbol prior to the general elections of February 8, 2024.