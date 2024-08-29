Women of twin cities find solace on scooties

The civil society has hailed the increasing number of women turning towards scooters as a mode of transport due to their hectic routines in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Talking to APP, a scooty rider Nihea Azmat, a student of NUML said that not only the number of students but also the working women have started using their own’bike and scooties.

Scooty, the name given to the smaller versions of scooters mostly painted in light colours to give feminine touch, are becoming popular in women for being affordable and offering speedy mobility for routine works,Ziant a working lady said in her remakes.

Mehwish, working in private bank has said that over a few years, many women have adoptedbthe scooty culture, gaining independence on the roads. Now, numerous companies are successfully offering scooties for girls due to the rise in demand.

Urban areas in the country already see many girls riding scooters due to their hectic routines, creating a demand for independent transportation, she added.

Ayub Malik, a civil society activist has said that scooty was not only economical but also a fast mode of travel to reach educational institutions and workplaces for females.

Some brands have responded by launching scooties for girls in Pakistan. These user-friendly two-wheelers were becoming increasingly popular among college and university students, he added.