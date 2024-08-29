Students rally against ‘irregularities’ in FBISE results

Students on Wednesday protested against alleged irregularities in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) results. Students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad gathered outside the Federal Board to demonstrate. The protesters accused the board of losing exam papers and claimed that despite multiple requests for rechecking, the board has only offered the option of retaking the exams. The students argued that due to the board’s incompetence, 38,000 students failed, with many receiving supplementary results despite performing well. The demonstrators demanded the immediate closure of the Federal Board and called for action against those responsible, chanting slogans against the board’s administration. Meanwhile a shortage of invigilators has disrupted the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education’s (BISE) supplementary exams, complicating efforts to prevent cheating and impersonation. Sources indicate that several exam centers lacked effective monitoring. Complaints of cheating have surfaced, including an incident where a boy was arrested for impersonating his cousin. The Punjab chief minister recently declared a zero-tolerance policy on cheating, highlighting the challenges posed by absent invigilators from government schools.