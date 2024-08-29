CM inspects rain emergency measures in Sujawal

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the monsoon weather system after Bangladesh and India, has reached Sindh.

Sindh’s CM Shah was talking to media at Sujawal-Thatto Bridge today during his visit of Sujawal district to monitor arrangements to tackle the rain emergency situation. Murad Ali Shah said that Tharparkar receiving heavy rainfall for last two days. “Karachi, Thatto, Sujawal, Badin, Umarkot, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad have more threat of the stormy weather system,” chief minister said.

“Continuous heavy rainfall makes the rainwater drainage a difficult challenge,” he said.

Sindh’s CM said that his government building 2.1 million housing units for around 12 million people affected in 2022 heavy rainfall and flooding. “We have completed two lac houses, while six lac homes have been under construction,” he said.

Sindh’s chief minister after Karachi and Thatta reached Sujawal to be received by provincial minister Muhammad Ali Malkani and others.

He visited different areas with provincial cabinet members and also inspected the water flow at Dolah Darya Khan Bridge over the Indus River. Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Syed Salman Shah Wednesday urged the public to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety precautions during current heavy rainfall as a new spell of monsoon is expected to hit southern Sindh from the night of August 29.

The downpour is likely to affect areas near Karachi and Badin, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also posing a risk of flash flooding and urban flooding in low-lying areas, he said while talking to a Private news channel. He said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh is reviewing arrangements and taking significant steps to manage the ongoing rainfall in the province.

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the heavy downpour, the PDMA is providing dewatering pumps to various district administrations and municipal corporations. This move aims to expedite the drainage of accumulated water and prevent urban flooding. Additionally, the PDMA is working closely with district authorities to identify vulnerable areas and take proactive measures to protect lives and property, he added.

The authority is also coordinating with emergency services, including rescue teams and medical personnel, to ensure a swift response to any emergencies that may arise, he mentioned.

Syed Salman Shah, Director General of PDMA Sindh, emphasized the importance of preparedness and coordination in managing the situation. The PDMA’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance disaster resilience in Sindh, which includes infrastructure development, public awareness campaigns, and capacity building of emergency responders, he said. By taking proactive measures, the authority aims to reduce the risk of flooding and ensure a safe and secure environment for the people of Sindh, he added.

Heavy rains with gusty winds are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, south Punjab and east/ south Balochistan during the period, he added.