Ayesha Takia calls out trolls after Instagram comeback

Former Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia called out her trolls after making an Instagram comeback following a brief deactivation.

After a brief deactivation of her official Instagram handle, amid the trolling over her ‘unrecognisable’ looks and plastic surgery claims, Ayesha Takia returned to the social platform over the weekend.

Soon after her comeback, the ‘Wanted’ actor penned an indirect message to the keyboard warriors, for dissecting over her looks, in the comments section of her latest post.

Reposting a reel, with the text overlay, “Jealous? Darling, your maximum doesn’t even reach my minimum,” on her stories, Takia added, “For the peasants with an opinion.” It is worth noting here that Takia posted some recent videos of herself on the picture and video-sharing platform last week, when numerous social users turned to the comments section, with harsh comments and opinions about her looks, and trolled the actor for allegedly ruining her face with surgical beauty procedures.

After the incident, she deactivated her Insta account for a couple of days, before making a stronger comeback.

Previously, she responded to the trolls earlier this year, over her rare paparazzi video. Takia penned, “Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film So chill Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”