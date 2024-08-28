Sustainable Solutions

There’s no escaping the ominous sense of dread this monsoon as disaster management authorities issue a fresh advisory, cautioning against another round of heavy rainfall. Though not as disastrous as two years earlier, the recent deluge has wreaked havoc, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to flooding, landslides, and extensive damage to infrastructure. While the provincial administrations seem to be trying their level best to minimise the losses, the grim reality is that the impending rains threaten to exacerbate the existing crisis without immediate and decisive action. Simply asking the masses to stay put and have faith in the system is not a reliable solution.

There is an urgent need for improved water management facilities as better infrastructure to store and manage rainwater effectively can help us be in a better position to protect ourselves. With media reports highlighting the failure of surplus inflows to fill the country’s largest reservoir, Mangla Dam, which is bound to cause complications for the wheat crop, this absence of proper drainage systems needs to be addressed as worsening the suffering of communities already reeling from the effects of extreme weather.

Pakistan cannot afford to delay any further in upgrading its water storage capabilities and must gain inspiration from the likes of rainwater harvesting systems in New York. Why do we repeatedly find ourselves facing the threat of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall on one hand, while on the other, we prioritize petty politics over resolving the critical agricultural needs of the country? The government must take proactive measures to avert similar devastation in the future. Taking a cue from Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees, we need extensive investment in improving infrastructure and housing to withstand natural hazards.

For now, the entire emphasis should be on saving lives and preventing tragedies in high-risk areas but once the spectre of disastrous monsoon subsides, attention must also be given to exploring lasting solutions to ensure sustainability. Global warming is not going anywhere and neither is our vulnerability to climate change. It is only through learning from past failures and collaborating towards a shared objective that Pakistan can forge a more resilient future. *