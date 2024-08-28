Grim Unfolding of Terrorism in Baluchistan

A recent series of terrorist attacks is undeniable evidence of a larger anti-state campaign in Baluchistan. The synchronized pattern of attacks indicates that terrorists are well-trained and sufficiently equipped with military-grade weapons.

According to media reports, most of the victims of execution-style killings belonged to Punjab province. 23 persons were killed in Musakhel, 6 bodies were found in Bolan and seven individuals were killed in Kalat. More than a dozen personnel of levies and police were martyred during an encounter with terrorists at the Bela paramilitary camp. Security forces responded resiliently and killed 21 terrorists during encounters. Simultaneous launching of attacks on travellers, railway lines, bridges, gas pipelines, police check posts and paramilitary camps is not possible without deeper support from foreign players.

Evil designs of banned terrorist organizations in Baluchistan are further exposed after the wide-scale attempt made on the night of 25/26 August. CM Baluchistan has raised pertinent questions on the dubious credentials of those quarters who always try to downplay the terrorism threat on the plea of human rights and freedom of expression. How so-called sympathizers of anarchists can heal the wounds of those families who lost their dear ones on the roads of Baluchistan in the hands of merciless terrorists?

Unwise social media campaigning of the former ruling party against armed forces serves the purpose of those aligned with anti-state foreign sponsors.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has also criticized firebrand Baluch rights activists for maintaining criminal silence on the inhuman killings of Punjabi labourers. The recurrence of targeted killings of poor civilians having Punjabi ethnicity has never been condemned by the most vocal so-called leadership running polls and bounds for the rights of Baluchistan.

The leadership of the Baluch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is repeatedly spitting venom against state institutions especially the armed forces using exaggerated arguments about military operations in Baluchistan. Surprisingly, none of the BYC activists including Mahrung Baluch is condemning the coordinated terrorist operation against the unarmed people of Pakistan. This hypocritical approach and double-speak of BYC-affiliated self-style rights activists is enough evidence to measure their depth of loyalty to Baluchistan and its simple people.

The involvement of BLA in heinous attacks is beyond doubt after the loud acceptance of responsibility by the terrorist group on social media platforms.

The presence of Majeed Brigade terrorists in Afghanistan suggests that the terrorism wave in Baluchistan and KP is closely interlinked. Intensified terrorist attacks against armed forces and law enforcement agencies are aimed at dismantling the writ of state.

The synchronized nature of terrorist attacks is a strong indicator of the venomous objectives intended by the handlers of the terrorist groups. It is time to focus on those hands who created terrorist monsters like BLA and Majeed Brigade. The pattern of the ongoing violent activities taking place in Pakistan quite is self-disclosing. Before coordinated terrorist attacks in Baluchistan, a significant attempt was made to trigger the sectarian riots in the country.

Fire attack on the rally of a religious group in Karachi was part of the larger sinister plan which further unfolded with the series of terrorist attacks in Baluchistan. Terrorist attacks of such magnitude can only be manifested with specialized training, financing and logistical support from abroad. Indian involvement in anti-Pakistan terrorist attacks has recently been disclosed by former separatist commanders of BLA.

Coordinated attacks have also reminded the confessions of Khalbhoshan about the long-term India-sponsored separatist terrorist campaign in Baluchistan to keep Pakistan in a state of turmoil. Terrorist groups are desperately trying to portray Pakistan as an insecure and unstable state.

To achieve this purpose, hostile elements are trying to explode the ethnic, sectarian and administrative fault lines simultaneously. India has been trying hard to ignite a violent insurgency in Baluchistan parallel to the freedom movement in IIOJK. Decision makers in New Delhi are moving ahead to strengthen the unilateral abrogation of statehood with the rigged election in IIOJK. Wide-scale coordinated attacks in Baluchistan serve many purposes for India and its Western allies.

One, progress on CPEC and other development projects is stalled.

Two, backwardness can turn Baluchistan into a fertile terrorist recruitment ground.

Three, the security crisis is a recipe for sabotage of the Pak-China strategic partnership.

Fourth, the attention of the international community is effectively diverted from state-sponsored human rights violations in IIOJK.

The alarming resurgence of terrorism in KP and Baluchistan merits consensus-based counter strategy leaving aside petty political interests. Unwise social media campaigning of the former ruling party against armed forces has been, willingly or unwillingly, serving the purpose of those quarters who are aligned with anti-state foreign sponsors. Looming security challenges warrant national unity to beat back the spoilers of internal stability.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com