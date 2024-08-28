Govt rules out military operation after deadly Balochistan attacks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that there is no need for a major operation in Balochistan, as the terrorists operating there can be dealt with by a single Station House Officer (SHO).

He assured that the terrorists would soon receive a “clear message.” Naqvi made these remarks during a press conference in Quetta alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Bugti a day after synchronized terror attacked rocket the province.

He emphasised that the purpose of his visit was to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Balochistan and to assure them that the federal government fully supports the provincial leadership.

“The federal government is standing firmly behind Chief Minister Bugti, who will have our full backing in whatever decisions he makes,” Mohsin said.

He added that while some efforts in Balochistan are visible, much more is happening behind the scenes. Addressing the recent surge in violence, Naqvi expressed deep concern over the incidents, calling them unacceptable.

“These acts of terror are intolerable, but they cannot intimidate us. The terrorists will soon receive a strong message,” he asserted.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Naqvi clarified that the Balochistan government is fully alert and more determined than ever to confront terrorism. He dismissed the need for a large-scale operation, reiterating that the terrorists are only a minor threat.

“These terrorists have attacked from hiding. If they had the courage, they would face us directly. Our forces are well-equipped to deal with them, and their elimination will not require extensive operations,” Naqvi explained.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti highlighted the challenges of securing Balochistan’s vast terrain, noting that terrorists often exploit isolated areas to carry out attacks.

He assured that the government is actively responding to these threats. Pakistan’s Balochistan province has recently seen an uptick in violence, including target killings and militant attacks. Meanwhile, Balochistan experienced one of its most violent days recently, with over 40 lives lost in multiple terrorist attacks across various districts.

The deadliest incident occurred in Musakhail, where 23 passengers were executed after being offloaded from a bus. In Kalat, an attack on security forces resulted in 10 deaths, including both civilians and security personnel. In response to the attacks on innocent civilians, the military sprung into action and wiped out 21 suspected militants, while a major terrorist attack was thwarted in the Lasbela district.

Meanwhile, condemnations poured in from Pakistan’s friendly countries as well as the United States over the deadly attacks.

The US strongly condemned the deadly attacks, including the Musakhail bus shootings, the US embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed in yesterday’s attacks. The United States will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” it added.

China – working on CPEC projects in Balochistan and a target of previous attacks in the country – condemned the recent violence.

“China is ready to further strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation with the Pakistani side in order to jointly maintain regional peace and security,” Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said during a regular news briefing.

The neighbouring country vowed to “keep up firm support” for Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts.