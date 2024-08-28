Militants want to sabotage Chinese projects, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that there was “no room for any weakness” and urged the need to “move forward with a resolute decision” to tackle terrorism, a day after horrific attacks across Balochistan claimed at least 50 lives, including 14 security men. Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to identify the country’s enemies and urged “full unity” among the nation. “We have to move forward with a resolute decision. There is no room for any kind of weakness,” the premier asserted. “No degree of condemnation is enough for the recent incidents that took place in Balochistan,” the prime minister told the federal cabinet. “Rather than discussing that people from a certain area of Pakistan were offloaded from buses and martyred, I think that it would be more appropriate and effective for the country’s well-being if I say that terrorists martyred Pakistanis,” he said. “The time has arrived to end this terrorism.” He noted that “dozens of Pakistanis” had been killed in terrorism incidents in the past few days, highlighting that the country was facing a new wave of terrorism. “According to reports, more than 50 Pakistanis have been martyred. Along with that, our jawaans (soldiers) and law enforcement agencies personnel have also been martyred,” PM Shehbaz said, referring to Sunday and Monday’s attacks in Balochistan. He further said the terrorists were “mistaken if they believed they could establish their hold by martyring innocent Pakistanis”. “The sole aim of their nefarious and impure goals is to stop the journey of progress in Pakistan,” the prime minister said, mentioning the projects being carried out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further said the terrorists wanted to “create distance between Pakistan and China”. Noting that the entire nation condemned the attacks, PM Shehbaz stated that the sacrifices made to eradicate terrorism would not go to waste. He further said that the government had assured the provision of “whatever financial resources” were needed by security forces even at the cost of “reducing our other expenditures”. The prime minister went on to say that the only aim of terrorists was to “stop the steps being taken for Pakistan’s progress by the federal government, together with the provincial governments, after overcoming challenges and despite all difficulties”. Speaking about the government’s approach towards militant elements in Balochistan, PM Shehbaz said talks could be held with those who “acknowledged Pakistan’s Constitution and flag” but not with terrorists and enemies.

The prime minister said the “door for talks is always open for those in Balochistan who have a Pakistani mindset and those who acknowledge Pakistan’s Constitution and flag”. “However, neither talks can be held nor any soft approach can be employed towards those who are enemies under the guise of friendship,” PM Shehbaz added. “Terrorists have no place. No matter what happens, they will be completely eradicated from this country. “And for those who believe in dialogue, want to see Pakistan’s flag high and have full belief in the Constitution, the doors for talks with them are always open,” the premier reiterated.

The prime minister said he would visit Balochistan soon to “hold talks and review the entire situation” as well as decide on future actions. President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to take effective measures and ensure the “complete elimination” of terrorism in response to the recent spate of violence across the country.