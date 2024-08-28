Journalist shot dead in Sindh’s Ghotki

A local journalist was gunned down in Sindh’s Ghotki district, police said on Tuesday. The locals have blamed dacoits for the killing of journalist Bachal Ghunio.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to his fields when he was attacked. They added that the journalist’s body has been shifted to Taluka head quarter Ubuaro hospital with investigations underway. Reacting to Ghunio’s killing, his family held a protest outside the office of the senior superintendent of police in Mirpur Mathelo, demanding the arrest of the suspects.

Ghunio’s murder comes in the wake of a notable increase in violence against journalists in the country in recent times making him the ninth one to be killed in 2024.

Speaking with the media, the slain journalist’s minor son said there was enmity between his father and some members of the community, however, Ghunio was killed despite the issues being decided upon.

He further revealed that opponents had also attacked his father a few years back. Taking notice of the journalist’s killing, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has issued directions for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.

The chief minister also ordered the intensification of operation against dacoits in the riverine area.

Condemning the incident, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon reassured that those responsible for the heinous act will soon be brought to justice.

Terming the targeting of journalists as an attack on press freedom, Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi has called for the arrest of those responsible for Ghunio’s killing.

Expressing alarm over attacks on Pakistani journalists in June, the International Press Institute (IPI) global network called on the authorities to ensure the safety and protection of the media.

Prior to the IPI’s statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), in a statement issued in May this year, had said that journalism was “under threat” in Pakistan.