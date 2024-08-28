KP CM removes top leaders as PTI internal rift deepens

The internal power struggle within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intensified on Tuesday as multiple news outlets reported that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had removed two of the party’s top leaders from their positions, marking a significant reshuffle in the party’s provincial leadership.

Atif Khan, who served as the President of PTI Peshawar Region, and Sher Ali Arbab, the President of District Peshawar, were both relieved of their duties.

Sources reported that Atif Khan’s removal followed his public support for the dismissed Minister Shakil Khan, while Sher Ali Arbab’s refusal to sign a declaration of confidence in the Chief Minister led to his ouster.

In the wake of these dismissals, Arbab Asim has been appointed as the new President of PTI Peshawar Region, and Irfan Saleem has taken over as the President of District Peshawar.

Additionally, Shahab Advocate has been named the General Secretary of District Peshawar.

These changes were officially announced by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s General Secretary, Ali Asghar Khan, with approval from the provincial president.

Earlier this month, on August 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Works and Communications, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, resigned, citing rampant corruption within the provincial government.

Shakeel Ahmed accused the Chief Minister of interference in his ministry, which he claimed hindered his ability to work effectively. Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that despite various challenges, PTI members remained united, and there was no forward bloc within the party.

Speaking to the media after a hearing on PTI’s intra-party election case at the Election Commission, Khan mentioned that the party submitted documents for the intra-party elections on March 8 for the third time but has yet to receive a certificate. He noted that the Supreme Court had ordered the declaration of 39 members as PTI MNAs, and the Election Commission sought guidance from the Supreme Court, hoping for a clear ruling soon.

Khan also emphasised that the certificate provided for 39 candidates was applicable to all candidates.

He expressing confidence that local body elections would occur on time, with PTI expected to achieve a clean sweep if they do.

The PTI Chairman added that PTI was a political party united under the ideology of its founder, Imran Khan that not require any symbols. “PTI plans to participate vigorously in Islamabad’s local government elections and is concerned that the government is attempting to postpone them” he added.