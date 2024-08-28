Pakistan confers military award on Chinese general

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) to General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the Ground Forces of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions to enhancing Sino-Pak defense relations.

The award was conferred during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, service chiefs, diplomats and parliamentarians. The citation at the ceremony recognized General Li Qiaoming for his remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication to service, and exceptional professional skills. Over a career spanning more than forty years, he has made significant contributions to the Chinese Military through his diligence, determination, and effectiveness. His steadfast loyalty, exemplary leadership, initiative, and vision earned him widespread admiration and motivated others to reach for the highest levels of accomplishment.

During his decades of service to the nation, General Li Qiaoming has been recognized for his exceptional professionalism, remarkable command skills, and dedicated efforts in promoting peace and stability both within China and globally. As a close ally of Pakistan, General Qiaoming has significantly contributed to strengthening Pakistan-China military relations through his steadfast commitment and dedication. His substantial contributions have been key in advancing military cooperation between the two friendly nations. His expertise, knowledge, and leadership bring great honor to himself, his military, his nation, and to humanity as a whole.

In recognition of his meritorious services, rendered towards enhancing defence cooperation with Pakistan, the president has conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtian (Military) upon General Li Qiaoming, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground forces, Peoples Republic of China.