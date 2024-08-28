At least 60 dead after dam collapses in Sudan

Arbaat Dam in eastern Sudan collapsed on Sunday, causing severe flooding that has killed at least 60 people, with hundreds still missing, a Sudanese official reported on Monday. Omer Issa Tahir, head of the Red Sea State’s Water Corporation, added that the dam burst has devastated villages near Port Sudan, the capital of the state. He emphasized the urgent need for interventions in the dam area and surrounding villages, highlighting risks such as scorpion and snake bites for those who climbed mountains to escape the water. “The priority is to evacuate those trapped by the flooding,” Tahir said, adding that rescue teams are currently working to reach them. Local media said the dam collapse, caused by heavy rains, led to intense flooding filled with silt, destroying nearby villages and making rescue efforts difficult. The dam, located about 20 kilometers north of Port Sudan, had a reservoir with a capacity of 25 million cubic meters and was a major water source for the city.