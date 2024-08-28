BISP introduces new banking model to ensure transparency in payments

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday said that a new banking model has been introduced for the transparent payment of funds to deserving women.

This new banking model has been introduced to ensure transparency in payments of funds following the instructions of the President Asif Ali Zardari. Senator Rubina Khalid was speaking while giving a briefing to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on ongoing and newly introduced initiatives under the program. She explained that BISP management is consulting with the State Bank of Pakistan to minimize human intervention, ensuring that women receive their funds without any deductions.

Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned that savings accounts are being opened for deserving women through the BISP Savings Scheme, allowing aid money to be directly transferred into their accounts. She also highlighted a new initiative under BISP, which involves a skill development program for deserving women and their family members. This program will provide training in technical skills according to international standards, enabling them to improve their quality of life and contribute to the country’s economy.

She expressed that this initiative would help them graduate from poverty, thereby allowing more deserving families to benefit from the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi, stated that the BISP is the largest social safety net aimed at the welfare of the poor in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need to establish BISP offices at the Union Council level to enhance public services. He also suggested deploying mobile registration vans in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that deserving women are registered in the program.

Kundi highly appreciated the skill development program and noted that it would promote human resource development, providing employment opportunities abroad for those who complete the training. He also emphasized the importance of an awareness campaign to highlight the positive impact of the BISP.