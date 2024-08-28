Quake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and the adjoining areas. No loss is reported as per initial reports. The depth of the quake was recorded at 192 kilometres and the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.

On August 28, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohat, Mardan, Mohmand and adjoining areas. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

The epicentre of the quake was also the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan.