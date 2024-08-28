Karachi police on alert as city braces for more rainfall

Following moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi a day earlier, the city police on Tuesday were alerted to take precautionary measures as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rainfall.

The deep depression system fast approaching lower parts of the province from Rajasthan brought about light to moderate rainfall in a few cities, including Karachi, on Monday evening.

“The system is intense, moving westward and southwestward. As of now, there is no indication that it’s going to lose its severity and is expected to bring about very heavy to extremely heavy fall in lower Sindh,” said PMD’s chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz added that the system is expected to bring about 400mm to 500mm of rainfall during the four-day spell (Aug 27-Aug 30), particularly in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allah Yar.

“Karachi is also expected to receive heavy rains, though not of the same intensity,” he said, adding that the metropolis might witness around 150mm to 200mm of rain during the spell that would continue from Wednesday to Friday.

Following predictions for more rainfall by the PMD, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday instructed Karachi police to take precautionary measures.

The city police chief instructed all field commanders to be stationed in their areas during the rainfall, according to a notification issued by the AIG’s office.

The police were further instructed to provide alternate routes for traffic in areas with more water accumulation, as well as ensure the smooth flow of traffic during and after the rains.

Police vehicles on patrol were instructed to be equipped with all necessary tools and tubes to extricate vehicles stuck in the rain, the notification said.

It also directed the police to be in touch with civic administration to assist the public.

Meanwhile, the public was advised to stay away from electric wires and poles, trees, and signboards.

In case of any emergency, the public was advised to call the Madadgar 15 helpline, and to call 1915 for traffic information and guidance, the notification said.

“Karachi Police is using all available resources to ensure public safety and service,” it said.

On Saturday, the city administration had declared a “rain emergency” for all local government institutions ahead of the rain prediction.