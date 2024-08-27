The End of Delhi’s Shadow

Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s shameful exit from the power corridor is not just a matter of youth movement for jobs, rather it is a result of decades-old exploitation of Bengali people at the behest of Delhi.

This development is also a strong indication of an end to India’s strategist Chanakya influencing foreign policy to establish its dominance and hegemony on smaller countries to control the region’s domestic politics.

The Indian establishment, out of frustration, is spinning different conspiracy theories and blaming Pakistan, China and the USA for her ouster.

However, the ground reality is altogether different. The frustration of the masses, especially the educated youth, stemmed from the economic exploitation of Bengali people and the collective sentiment that Bangladesh is rapidly turning into an Indian satellite state.

The protests that led to Hasina’s resignation were initially sparked by demands for a fair selection procedure for civil service jobs. However, they quickly evolved into a broader anti-government movement fueled by widespread dissatisfaction with Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule and allegations of corruption.

The youth, in particular, voiced their discontent over the government’s failure to address unemployment and economic disparities, which they felt were exacerbated by Indian influence.

These protests not only targeted Hasina’s government but also symbolized a rejection of the economic policies perceived to favour Indian interests over those of the people of Bangladesh. Citizens were determined to reclaim their agency and demand accountability from their leaders, expressing their anger against what they viewed as Indian dominance.

India has historically maintained close ties with Hasina’s government, which aligned with its strategic interests in the region.

The upheaval threatens to weaken India’s influence in Bangladesh, disrupting its economic and strategic endeavours. Furthermore, the emergence of a potentially more autonomous or differently aligned government in Bangladesh could restrict India’s long-standing hegemonic aspirations in South Asia, prompting New Delhi to recalibrate its regional strategy.

The lava that had been simmering for decades against Indian hegemonic designs erupted like a flood and swept everything.

The ouster of Sheikh Hasina is an eye-opener for the Indian establishment to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of its neighbouring countries as the rapidly changing South Asian geopolitical landscape has no more space for this kind of politics.

This part of the land has immense potential for economic growth through regional connectivity and pulling masses out of abject poverty but due to the Indian attempts to establish her dominance over smaller countries, unfortunately, this dream could not see the light of dawn.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.