Balochistan bleeds

Balochistan faced a deadly surge in violence on Monday, with multiple attacks across the province resulting in over 50 deaths, including 23 passengers in Musakhail, according to officials. In response, security forces neutralised 21 terrorists and injured several others.

Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti said that 38 innocent lives were claimed by terrorists, while the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a press release that 14 security personnel, including four law enforcement officials, were martyred during clearance operations that resulted in the killing of the 21 terrorists.

The attacks began late Sunday night, targeting Levies and police stations in Mastung, Kalat, Pasni, and Suntsar, resulting in numerous casualties.

Explosions and grenade attacks were reported in Sibi, Panjgur, Mastung, Turbat, Bela, and Quetta, with terrorists blowing up a railway track near Mastung.

Eleven people, including four Levies personnel, were killed in Kalat. As the day progressed, it emerged that six bodies were discovered in Bolan.

Attackers ransacked a police station in Suntsar, Gwadar, seizing official weapons.

Armed men also took personnel hostage at Levies Thana Khadkocha and engaged in firefights with law enforcement in Kalat.

“Four Levies sepoys – Ahsanullah, Ali Akbar, Rehmatullah, and Nasibullah – were among those martyred in the clashes, while police sub-inspector Huzoor Baksh, a tribal elder, and two civilians were also among those who lost their lives,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Dostain Dashti said.

Meanwhile, clashes along the Quetta-Karachi highway led to its closure, with an emergency declared in hospitals.

Six bodies were found in the Bolan district, with four recovered from under a damaged bridge, according to SSP Dost Mohammad Bugti.

“According to initial reports, all individuals were killed last night,” SSP Dost told reporters in the Dhadhar city.

“The deceased were shot dead. Their identification process has not been completed yet,” the SSP said, adding that the bodies were being shifted to Quetta for further identification process.

According to a list of the victims shared by a police surgeon at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, Dr Ayesha Faiz, of the six victims, four hailed from Punjab. In a separate incident, at least 23 people were killed in the Musakhail district when armed men forcibly removed passengers from trucks and buses and shot them after verifying their identities on Monday morning, according to an official.

According to Musakhail Assistant Commissioner Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham area of the district and offloaded passengers from several buses.

The perpetrators stopped buses, vans, and trucks, one after the other on a highway connecting Punjab with Balochistan, AC Kakar told AFP.

Those killed were reportedly from Punjab, the official said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active militant group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attack, marking it as one of the worst shootings in the region in recent years.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Monday, 21 terrorists were killed as security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) responded to the attacks, while 14 soldiers laid their lives in the line of duty.

“Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twenty-one terrorists to hell in ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace,” the ISPR said in the statement.

“However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil, including ten security forces soldiers, and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

It said that sanitisation operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice. “Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the government had a “good idea” of who orchestrated these attacks and who was responsible.

“They have carried out all these attacks in a single day in a clear and well-thought-out manner,” Naqvi asserted.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on the spate of violence, Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti said around “38 innocent people were martyred.”

“Let me tell you, it is not a case of Baloch having killed Punjabis but terrorists have martyred Pakistanis. The terrorist has no nation and no tribe,” he added.

Bugti called out the assailants for the “cowardly” manner of their attack.

“Such attacks do not shake our resolve and I think we will not only avenge our martyrs but the terrorists will be given a response in the same manner as the question they’ve left for us.”

In a statement issued by his ministry on social media platform X, Interior Minister Naqvi vowed to “bring forward the facts along with evidence after investigations” into the attacks.

Later, while addressing the issue in a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi vowed that “terrorists would be responded to like terrorists [ought to be]” instead of being referred to as “naraaz (discontent) Baloch”.

“We have a good idea of who has planned this and who is behind it. They have carried out all these attacks in a single day in a clear and well-thought-out manner,” Naqvi asserted.

“The terrorists will be dealt with,” Naqvi said, adding that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti was “absolutely right in saying that these people who have carried out the attacks are not upset Baloch but terrorists”.

The interior minister further said that the government was “forming an action plan” to hold talks with the political leadership of Balochistan.

“For politicians with whom talks have to be held, the leadership is forming an action plan,” Naqvi said.

However, he also said: “Those who are discontent, we will talk to them and the federal and provincial governments will take them forward together but under no circumstances will these attackers be called discontent Baloch.”

Naqvi noted CM Bugti was personally reviewing “everything in detail” and was in constant communication with him and the heads of security forces.

“The kind of strategy he is preparing […] I have great hope that we will get its results soon,” he said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attacks and expressed his deep grief on the martyrdom of policemen and Levies personnel.

In a statement, he directed that the wounded be provided with the best medical facilities. He also ordered that a probe be launched into the attacks to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that those in Balochistan fighting the case of missing persons and staging sit-ins there should speak about the unjust bloodshed in the province today. “Stage your protests, but also show solidarity with those whose loved ones fell victim to terrorism in Balochistan,” he wrote on X.

This is the second attack of such nature this year. In April, nine passengers were offloaded from a bus near Balochistan’s Noshki city and shot dead after gunmen checked their ID cards.

UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned attacks in Balochistan, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable,” his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday. “He (UN chief) extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Pakistan to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”