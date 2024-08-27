Country braces for another spell of torrential rains

After the intense hot and humid weather conditions, the country is bracing for another powerful spell of torrential rains, expected to last till August 29, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has issued a weather warning predicting torrential rains that could trigger flash floods and landslides particularly in the vulnerable areas. Depression lying over west of Madhya Pradesh (India) and surroundings was further moving westwards.

Due to this depression, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in southern parts of the country and in upper parts from evening/night. A trough of westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very heavyfalls with gusty winds/windstorm are also likely at scattered places during the period.

The PMD has warned that the torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Flash Flooding in local nullahs/streams and Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbela.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Urban flooding is expected in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from today till August 30.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershower occurred in lower Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Potohar Region and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was in Sindh: Thar Parker (Nagar Parker 47mm, Islamkot 18, Mithi 17, Chachro 14, Delhi 12, Kaloi 10, Diplo 06), Badin 15, Chore 08, Sakrand, Hyderabad 06, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 38, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower) 19, Pattan 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 25, Sialkot (City) 15, Mangala 05, Murree 03, Khanewal 02, Kashmir: Kotli 06 and Rawalakot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 43C, Bhakkar 41, Dera Ismail Khan, Noorpur Thal and Kot Addu 40C.