Law minister rules out constitutional amendment in upcoming joint session

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, clarified on Monday that no constitutional amendment can be made during a joint session of Parliament, dismissing all rumors on the matter as baseless. Addressing the National Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC), he said, “No constitutional amendment can be made during the joint session of Parliament, and all rumors suggesting otherwise are entirely baseless.” The committee also decided that the current National Assembly session would continue for two weeks, with the possibility of adjusting the duration if necessary. There was a suggestion to convene a joint session of Parliament next week, either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Members of the committee praised the role of Parliament, religious scholars, and others in matters related to the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat case. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is an integral part of faith and cannot be compromised. The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and several Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), including Syed Naveed Qamar, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Syed Shehla Raza, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and others.