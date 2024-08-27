3 more Pakistanis killed in another pilgrims’ bus crash in Iran

The pilgrims were headed through Iran to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Iran’s official news agency IRNA said a bus collided with a truck late on Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province and Sirjan in Kerman province, leaving “48 wounded and three dead”. It did not specify how many people were on board the bus. Colonel Abdol Hashem Dehghani, a Fars traffic police official quoted by IRNA, said the accident was caused by “a technical failure” in the brakes and the driver’s “inability to control the vehicle”. Meanwhile, Iran’s Mehr News Urdu quoted Neyriz Governor Yaqub Khosrawani as saying that four Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives while 30 others were injured in the incident. This was the second road accident in less than a week involving Pakistani pilgrims, after a crash in Iran’s Yazd city killed 28 people on the way to Iraq for Arbaeen. Bodies of the 28 pilgrims were brought to Pakistan via a special flight on Friday night.