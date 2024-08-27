APTMA, German delegation for enhancing bilateral trade

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and a visiting delegation of German importers have agreed to enhance sustainability reporting to boost bilateral trade expansion. The German delegation, led by Dr. Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI eV German Importers and included Ms. Bettina M’ller (Project Director, SEQUA), Mr. Christian von Mitzlaff (Supply Chain Due Diligence Consultant), and Mr. Sarim Mahmood (CEO FOS), visited the APTMA office here on Monday. APTMA North Zone Chairman Kamran Arshad, along with Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Vice Chairman Ahmed Shafi, Mohammad Ali, Ismail Fareed Sh, Haroon Elahi and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation. The German delegation’s visit aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation and synergies in the textile sector. Kamran Arshad emphasized the importance of the 45 million euro Technical Cooperation Agreement between Pakistan and Germany to enhance trade and investment. He also sought mutual capacity building, training on the EU Digital Product Passport requirement, and orientation programs on the EU Green Deal regulations. He expressed hope that the EU’s extension of GSP plus for another 10 years would bring economic benefits to Pakistan and improve human rights, labour rights, and environmental standards. He also sought assistance for APTMA members to implement Occupational Safety & Health Standards (OSH). The GSP-Plus facility allows Pakistani exports to compete with rivals like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with 78 percent of products eligible for duty-free export to the EU. Since 2013, he said, Pakistan’s exports to the EU have increased by 73 percent and to Germany by 40 percent, thanks to the GSP-Plus facility. APTMA members are compliant with 27 GSP plus conventions and are working towards compliance with new conventions. They adhere to international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000 and Oeko Tex, contributing to a clean environment and Sustainable Development Goals.