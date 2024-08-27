PCB appoints mentors for domestic cricket season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday it had appointed five former cricketers mentors for the domestic cricket season 2024-25, following a “robust and transparent” recruitment process.

These former cricketers include Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbal-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed who have cumulatively played 1,621 international matches, with a total score of 32,780 runs and 1,503 wickets.

The development comes a day Pakistan’s loss to Bangladesh in the first of a two-match Test series. It followed Pakistan’s humiliating exit from the World Cup this year.

The decision to appoint mentors was aimed at precisely spotting the new cricketing talent in the South Asian country, according to the PCB.

“Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were today confirmed as mentors of the five Champions Cup sides on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process,” the PCB said in a statement on Monday. “Names of their sides and squads will be confirmed in due course.”

It said the first assignment to be undertaken by the mentors would be the Champions Cup being held in the eastern Punjab province on Sep 12-29 after two years. Of the five mentors, Sarfaraz and Shoaib are two-time ICC event winners, Misbah is the 2012 Asia Cup winning captain, while Saqlain and Waqar were part of the team that played the 1999 World Cup final that Pakistan lost to Australia.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said he was pleased to welcome five “exceptional champions” as mentors of the Champions Cup teams.

“These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats,” he said, highlighting that the initiative will bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. Naqvi said the five mentors would play a role in the progression of emerging cricketers that would aid in “strategic planning and team-building processes,” apart from providing leadership and personal development support.

“The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan’s cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers,” he said. “The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level.”