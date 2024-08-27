Malala seeks world’s attention to children’s plight in Palestine

Education activist Malala Yousafzai has raised voice for the children of Palestine and particularly she drew world’s attention towards a traumatised young girl amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

In an Instagram story, Malala shared the heart-breaking story of the girl, who has lost her hair due to the intense stress and trauma caused by the conflict. Malala called for an immediate ceasefire to protect innocent lives.

“This is the trauma Palestinian girls are enduring under Israel’s bombardment-no peace, no school. We need a ceasefire now to protect these children’s lives,” Malala Yousafzai wrote.

The Pakistani Nobel laureate has consistently raised her voice for the rights of Palestinian children and condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza, especially those targeting educational institutions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, eight-year-old Sama Tabil shared her story, describing how she once adored her hair, but now faces ridicule for her baldness caused by the stress of the ongoing conflict. With tears in her eyes, Sama expressed her wish to travel abroad for treatment so she could “be beautiful again.”

In the heart-breaking video, Sama, a diligent student, recalled how she used to style her hair every day before going to school.

Her life was upended when she and her family were displaced after an Israeli assault on their camp in Rafah. Sama recounted how she and her family were asleep when the attack began, waking to the terrifying sounds of gunfire and explosions. Several days later, her hair began to fall out.