Rabi Pirzada blames drama serials for rising cases of divorce

To a question about rising cases of divorce in society, former singer and host Rabi Pirzada said some TV dramas are responsible for this social issue because in such programmes wives are portrayed as troublesome creatures for husbands. “They are shown hitting their husbands, spitting on them and then leaving homes. “Such portrayals negatively impact the new generations who begin to think how to assert their rights on others without realising their duties and responsibilities towards them,” the celebrity said. The host revealed that she receives proposals on a daily basis. She says she does not discuss her personal life and allow people to intrude into her private life. She advised people to focus on the girls and women around them and send them proposals. She said currently neither boys nor girls are getting married, which is a matter of concern.