China’s Xinjiang region emerges as a Powerhouse of international trade

Having overcome multiple challenges, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is now presenting a scene of diversified development, with new high-quality productivity, micro- and macro-economy, art, culture, faith and social values meeting the needs of all social classes.

“Big shoutout for local and central governments of China for channelizing a slew of resources to make Xinjiang a powerhouse of international trade, logistic & economic corridor and resounding hub of all ethnic groups,” according to Pakistan’ 9-member media delegation that toured the Xinjiang last week, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

The delegation visited Xinjiang counter-terrorism and counter-extremism exhibition, Xinjiang Islamic Institute, Xinjiang Software Park, Tianshan Cloud Computing, Xinjiang Art Theatre “Mukam”, Xinjiang international grand bazar, China-Kazakhstan international cooperation Center, Khorgos, Jinyi international trade group, lli general’ mansion, Shaanxi mosque, Kazanqi Ethnic culture street, Chabuchar Daily, Uzonbrak resettlement village of Chabuchar and lli Yimuxin Dairy company,

The members of the delegation comprehended phases of ongoing deeper transformation of Xinjiang in all sphere of life. They observed that Xinjiang’s economic turnaround is not less than a miracle. It exhibits unflinching resolve of Chinese leadership for making things happen, one of delegates expressed.