Indonesia hosts huge multi-national military exercise

Thousands of military personnel from Indonesia, the US, and eight other countries began two weeks of exercises Monday, focused on joint capabilities in the Asia-Pacific. The region, particularly in the South China Sea, has seen tensions rise this year with flashpoints between littoral states claiming sovereignty over disputed islands and waterways. The annual exercises — known as Super Garuda Shield — started in Sidoarjo, East Java, with Indonesia deploying more than 4,400 troops to the drills. The Indonesian military said around 1,800 US troops and several hundred from other countries will also take part. The exercise, first held in 2007, has evolved into a “world-class joint/multinational event designed to enhance our collective capabilities”, said Major General Joseph Harris, the Commander of The Hawaii Air National Guard. The programme includes expert academic exchanges, professional development workshops, a command-and-control exercise, and field training that culminates with a live-fire event, he added. Training will include staff and cyber exercises, airborne operations, joint strikes, an amphibious exercise, and simulated land operations.