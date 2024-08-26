Chehlum concludes peacefully amid tight security

Millions across Pakistan are observing the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with religious zeal with several small and large mourning processions and religions gatherings planned in various cities amid heightened security measures.

The day commemorates the 40-day-mark of the Karbala martyrs, and features majalis and religious gatherings wherein scholars recall Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) courage and determination to underscore need to stand up against injustice.

In Lahore, as a security measure, mobile phone services have been suspended in several areas, and strict security protocols have been implemented nationwide.

Processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum concluded peacefully amid tight security on Monday.

According to the police, more than 680 congregations were emerged on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). More than 30,000 police officers and personnel performed security duties. Special police, traffic police, and volunteers also assisted in security arrangements.

The IG Punjab stated that more than 7,000 officers and personnel were deployed for the security of 44 assemblies and five processions in Lahore.

The main procession began in the morning from Alaf Shah Haveli and concluded during the evening at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional route.

A four layered security plan was followed. All participants were only allowed to enter after they had been frisked and checked with metal detectors. Meanwhile, roads leading towards the venue and the route were cordoned off using tents, barbed wire and container. Even smaller streets were sealed while men in civilian clothes were also deputed to keep an eye on suspicious people and activity.

Snipers were deployed on the roofs while all processions and gatherings were monitored through CCTV cameras. Teams from the Police Response Unit and the Dolphin Squad were also on duty to keep an eye on any suspicious activity.

Further, all roads leading to and from the Walled City were sealed so that citizens were unable to enter or exit the premises. At least 213 wardens, 31 patrolling officers, 18 inspectors and three DSPs performed duty on the main route.

All traffic from Peer Makki U-Turn and Katchery Chowk was banned. Roads leading from Lower Mall Crossing and Rattigon Road were also blocked while traffic from Mochi Gate to Bhatti Gate was also blocked. However, vehicles carrying sabeel were allowed to enter from Peer Makki U-Turn, Shah Alam Chowk, Mori Gate, Law College and Katchery Chowk. It may be mentioned here that across Pakistan, the day is marked by a high alert with thousands of police officers and security personnel deployed to safeguard the Chehlum processions and assemblies.